GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Genie Energy worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $543.58 million, a PE ratio of 144.61 and a beta of 0.19. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.81 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $51,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,586.80. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNE

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.