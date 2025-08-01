GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 102,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $13.01 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $942.05 million, a P/E ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at $436,932. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

