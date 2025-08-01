GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Acco Brands worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acco Brands during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acco Brands by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acco Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Acco Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Acco Brands by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acco Brands alerts:

Acco Brands Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Acco Brands stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Acco Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $339.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

Acco Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Acco Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.81 million. Analysts forecast that Acco Brands Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Acco Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Acco Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acco Brands

Acco Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.