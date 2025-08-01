GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,460 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PAG stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $186.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

