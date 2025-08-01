Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $575.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

