Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $441.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

