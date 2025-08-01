Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

