Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,720,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 174,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,205 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of UVE opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.98 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 926,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,936,608.97. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $811,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301,835 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,655.10. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,393 shares of company stock worth $2,687,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UVE

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.