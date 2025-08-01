Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,042 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. B. Riley started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

SPXC stock opened at $182.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

