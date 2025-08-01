Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. B Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after buying an additional 643,661 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 745,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 561,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 561,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.