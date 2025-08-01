Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Q2 were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $36,881.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 58,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the transaction, the executive owned 175,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,991 shares of company stock worth $357,153. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Q2 Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,625.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.