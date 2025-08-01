HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 609 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $235.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

