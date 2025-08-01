HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in FOX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FOX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FOX by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

