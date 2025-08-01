HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 987.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $44.57 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -262.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0487 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

