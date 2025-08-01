HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.88. Monroe Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corporation will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 303.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

