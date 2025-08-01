HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 116.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $703.25 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $718.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $18,485,795. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.