Head to Head Analysis: Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) & Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) and Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Orbite Aluminae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA 4.37% 11.37% 5.88% Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $19.41 billion 0.62 $538.47 million $0.45 13.42 Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Orbite Aluminae”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Orbite Aluminae.

Risk & Volatility

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbite Aluminae has a beta of -9.48, meaning that its stock price is 1,048% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Norsk Hydro ASA and Orbite Aluminae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 0 3 1 1 2.60 Orbite Aluminae 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Orbite Aluminae’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orbite Aluminae is more favorable than Norsk Hydro ASA.

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Orbite Aluminae on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina. The Hydro Aluminium Metal segment is involved in the primary aluminum production casting activities. This segment principally offers extrusion ingots, foundry alloys, and sheet and standard ingots. The Metal Markets segment sells products from the company’s primary metal plants; operates recyclers; and trades in physical and financial metals. The Hydro Extrusions segment offers extrusion profiles, building systems, and precision tubing products for construction, automotive and heating, and ventilation and air conditioning sectors, as well as operates recycling facilities. The Hydro Energy segment engages in the trading and wholesale business in Brazil; energy sourcing operations; and operation of power stations in Norway, as well as renewable energy production, such as wind and solar, battery materials, and green hydrogen. Norsk Hydro ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Orbite Aluminae

Orbite Technologies Inc. operates as a clean technology based mineral-processing and resource development company in Canada. It produces high-purity alumina, silica, hematite, magnesium oxide, titanium oxide, smelter-grade alumina, and rare earth and rare metal oxides from various feedstocks, including red mud, fly-ash, aluminous clays, mine tailings, bauxite, and kaolin clay, as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. The company owns 100% interest in 99 mineral claims totaling approximately 55 square kilometers, as well as 1 mining lease of 98.5 hectares at a site near Grande-Vallée, Québec. It also owns 100% interest in 138 mineral claims covering approximately 78.4 square kilometers at sites near Rimouski and Cap-Chat, Québec. The company was formerly known as Orbite Aluminae Inc. and changed its name to Orbite Technologies Inc. in June 2015. Orbite Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

