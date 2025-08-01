Head to Head Comparison: United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) versus Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. United Community Banks pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Financial Services has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Eagle Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Community Banks and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 17.93% 8.91% 1.09% Eagle Financial Services 7.45% 10.62% 0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Community Banks and Eagle Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $1.50 billion 2.46 $252.40 million $2.20 13.83 Eagle Financial Services $112.88 million 1.57 $15.34 million $2.16 15.28

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Community Banks and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eagle Financial Services has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Eagle Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Financial Services is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Eagle Financial Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

