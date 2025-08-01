Head to Head Review: Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) and Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Schrodinger”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 215.09 -$6.99 million ($0.81) -1.69 Schrodinger $230.49 million 6.47 -$187.12 million ($2.63) -7.73

Risk & Volatility

Bullfrog AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schrodinger. Schrodinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bullfrog AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrodinger has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bullfrog AI and Schrodinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Schrodinger 0 1 3 0 2.75

Schrodinger has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.09%. Given Schrodinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schrodinger is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Schrodinger shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Schrodinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Schrodinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -163.23% -139.94% Schrodinger -83.39% -44.74% -26.29%

Summary

Schrodinger beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.