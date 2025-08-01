Head-To-Head Review: Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -15.35% -2.26% -0.97% National Energy Services Reunited 5.87% 10.96% 5.46%

Volatility and Risk

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forum Energy Technologies and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.

National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 112.89%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and National Energy Services Reunited”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $816.40 million 0.30 -$135.33 million ($10.04) -1.96 National Energy Services Reunited $1.30 billion 0.49 $78.12 million $0.81 8.23

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Energy Technologies. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Energy Services Reunited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Forum Energy Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling process; well construction casing and cementing equipment, and products for artificial lift equipment and cables; and subsea remotely operated vehicles and trenchers, submarine rescue vehicles, specialty components and tools, and technical services. The Completions segment offers hydraulic fracturing pumps, cooling systems, high-pressure flexible hoses, and flow iron for pressure pumping markets; wireline cable and pressure control equipment for well completion and intervention service markets; and coiled tubing strings and coiled line pipe and related services. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services for production and infrastructure markets. This segment offers engineered process systems, production equipment, specialty separation equipment, and various industrial valves for oil and natural gas customers, power generation, renewable energy, and other general industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems. This segment also provides production assurance chemicals; integrated project management projects; artificial lift services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology for steam applications, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources and treats water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers drilling and workover rigs; rigs and integrated services; fishing and remediation solutions; directional and turbines drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from well, as well as rents drilling tools. This segment also provides oilfield solutions for thru-tubing intervention; tubular running services; and a range of wellhead products, flow control equipment, and frac equipment. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.