Head to Head Survey: Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $4.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Crown Castle pays out -39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Crown Castle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Crown Castle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Crown Castle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle $6.57 billion 6.96 -$3.90 billion ($10.67) -9.84 First Industrial Realty Trust $669.64 million 9.63 $287.55 million $2.05 23.76

This table compares Crown Castle and First Industrial Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Industrial Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crown Castle. Crown Castle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle 0 9 8 3 2.70 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 6 6 0 2.50

Crown Castle presently has a consensus price target of $116.18, indicating a potential upside of 10.68%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $55.91, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Crown Castle.

Volatility and Risk

Crown Castle has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle -85.54% -619.62% -11.67% First Industrial Realty Trust 38.70% 9.92% 5.08%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Crown Castle on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

