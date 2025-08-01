Headland Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Headland Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of Headland Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

