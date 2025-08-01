Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Universal were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 995,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 201,185 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 7,668.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Universal stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. Universal Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $702.28 million for the quarter.

Universal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 86.77%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

