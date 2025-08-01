Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $543.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $574.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

