Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 558 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,716 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after buying an additional 584,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average of $288.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

