Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $230.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.25. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $233.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

