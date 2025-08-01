HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,233,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 641.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $917,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $153.53.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

