HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

