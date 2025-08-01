Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 446.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $240.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average of $211.42. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $250.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

