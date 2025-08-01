Howard Capital Management Inc. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.51.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

