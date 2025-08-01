Howard Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,448,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,962,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,008,000 after buying an additional 120,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $235.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.37.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

