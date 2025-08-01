Howland Capital Management LLC Has $39.53 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $39,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 245,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.44.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $439.99 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.87 and its 200-day moving average is $462.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

