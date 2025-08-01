Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $273,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

