Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,648 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,552 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

