Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHM opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

