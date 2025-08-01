Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VT opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $132.07.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.