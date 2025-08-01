IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 434 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,608,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after buying an additional 54,445 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,542,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,412,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

