IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 343.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 811.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.94. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.