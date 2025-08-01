IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 1,410.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Ready Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently -28.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

