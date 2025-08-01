IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 658,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

PPT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

