IGM Financial FY2026 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for IGM Financial in a report released on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.73. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

IGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised IGM Financial to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.14.

IGM Financial Trading Down 0.5%

IGM stock opened at C$45.88 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.33 and a 1-year high of C$47.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.99. The firm has a market cap of C$10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

