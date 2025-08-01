Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 54.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 690,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after buying an additional 243,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 68.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,873,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,014,000 after buying an additional 47,898 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

