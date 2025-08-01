Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) & BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Head to Head Comparison

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and BBB Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners -86.10% -1,106.47% -58.22% BBB Foods 0.85% 13.08% 2.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and BBB Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners $16.59 million 0.24 -$14.26 million ($28.29) -0.03 BBB Foods $61.89 billion 0.05 $18.36 million $0.22 116.00

BBB Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Inspire Veterinary Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BBB Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBB Foods has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inspire Veterinary Partners and BBB Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 BBB Foods 0 5 3 0 2.38

BBB Foods has a consensus price target of $33.29, suggesting a potential upside of 30.44%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BBB Foods beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

