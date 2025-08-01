Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 12.8% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $161,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

