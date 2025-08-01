Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $543.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

