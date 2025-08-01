Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Headland Capital LLC

Headland Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.1% of Headland Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 510.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 83,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 53,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 55,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.12 and a 200-day moving average of $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

