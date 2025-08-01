Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWI Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after purchasing an additional 931,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $574.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $543.12 and a 200-day moving average of $510.39.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.