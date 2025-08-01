Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5%

QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $543.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.