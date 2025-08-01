Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. NWI Management LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.