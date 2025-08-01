Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $543.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

